Texoma drivers voice their opinions on Highway 75

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - If you’ve driven on Highway 75 recently, you might have gone airborne in your car due to the many potholes on the highway.

News 12 spoke to few Texoma drivers on their opinions on the highways road conditions.

“Definitely an F you know it’s one of the newest highways and the worst highway in Grayson county so there’s been a failure someplace in the construction in that highway,” Denison Highway 75 Driver Bill Ray said.

Bill Ray has grown up in Denison Tx and said the highway isn’t like it once was.

“I think there was some underestimates on this highway here and the amount of traffic and truck traffic and this highway just not holding up,” Ray said.

Public Information Officer for TXDot Paris district that covers Grayson County, Tim McAlavy, said Highway 75 in Denison was built more than 50 years ago.

“That highway all the way through Grayson County is an aging roadway, and over the years the population has grown and the commercial freight traffic has grown so that road is now carrying more traffic than it was ever designed to carry,” McAlavy said.

News 12 talked to an O’Reilly Auto Parts worker who said they have had customers come in to get their tires and alignment repaired due to the highways road conditions.

“I’ve never seen it this bad since I’ve been here 20 years, it’s rough on your car, rough on your vehicle and rough on your body,” Denison Highway 75 Driver Steve Taylor said.

“It’s just so rough I go around it as much as I can go out the back roads,” Denison Highway 75 Driver Larry Yoste said.

McAlavy said with the winter and rain weather here, expect more and bigger potholes to appear.

“None of us know what mother nature is going to bring so if we get a bunch of rain and especially a bunch of freezing rain this spring I would expect the potholes to get a little bit worse to pop up more and more,” McAlavy said.

McAlavy said all of Highway 75 in Grayson County will be getting updates and repairs, but is finishing up the estimated $154 million project in Sherman as that is the first phase of the highway.

“It’s kind a disgrace when you come in from Oklahoma on their highway and the first thing you see in Texas is this highway coming into Grayson County so I think it looks bad on Texas,” Ray said.

McAlavy said to fix a pothole it takes about a day to a couple of weeks once their crews get a report to put on their repair list.

