Two arrested for murder of Fort Worth woman found in Gainesville

Gainesville, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested two people for the murder of 23-year-old Maggie Fleming of Fort Worth, whose body was found off a highway in Gainesville last month.

Fleming’s family said life threw challenges at her from the beginning when she went into the foster care system at a young age.

In 2015, she got placed with LaCeda Moore’s sister, and they said she instantly became family.

“She was a very eccentric person,” said Moore, Maggie Fleming’s foster aunt. “She was my little wild child. She was really a good person at heart.”

In late November, the family said Maggie went missing.

“I just kind of thought, you know, ya’ll just playing around,” said Moore. “I know that her phone has been messed up, so it’s kind of hard for her to get in contact with somebody, but I’m like she’ll get in contact with somebody later on.”

Days without hearing from Maggie turned into weeks, and weeks turned into one month.

“Sometimes in the back of your head, even though time passed, you kind of prepare yourself for the worst,” said Moore.

On December 30, 2021, Gainesville police found a body dumped in a drainage ditch off the I-35 service road with gunshot wounds.

They identified the person as Maggie making their worst fears a reality and leaving her four and two year old without a mom.

“They’re not comprehending it all of the way to understand that she’s not going to be here, but they know that mommy loves them and that she’s going to forever be in their heart,” said Moore.

Fort Worth police arrested Zyria Morris and her boyfriend, Henry Robinson.

According to the arrest warrant, Maggie had met her through the foster care system.

“Now that they’re arrested, that’s the first part,” said Moore. “That’s the relief that we’re able to get. Really and truly, I just want to know why.”

Police said Zyria acknowledged that Maggie was alone with Henry when she heard three gunshots go off and left her body in her apartment for a day or two before borrowing a car to take it to Gainesville with their one-year-old child present.

Police also said they tracked Zyria’s cell phone and the vehicle to Gainesville during the time of the body’s disposal.

“Every day since then, I wish I could have said something different, or I wish I could have done something different,” said Moore. “People may feel like we’re overstepping our boundaries, but sometimes overstepping our boundaries can be able to keep them safe and keep them alive.”

Zyria Morris is being held on a 100,000 dollar bond, and Henry Robinson has a 500,000 dollar bond.

According to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, the doctor who performed an autopsy found a pregnancy test located in Fleming’s clothing, which contained two lines.

And police said Maggie’s children are being taken care of by her foster mom.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.