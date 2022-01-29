A+ Athlete: Kale Williams, Latta

ADA, Okla. (KXII) -This week’s A+ Athlete is Kale Williams from Latta High School.

Kale has a 4.13 GPA. He is a member of the National Honor Society and is president of both student council and his senior class. On top of school, Kale is also constantly volunteering and assisting throughout the community.

”You know my parents have always pushed me to do well,” said Kale Williams, A+ Athlete. “It’s a good lesson for life, do your work, always work hard. You know it helps you out in the future for everything. It helps you out a lot.”

”He’s just one of those kids that doesn’t mind to get in there and work hard, that’s always going to be respectful,” said Seth Reeves, Latta Agriculture Teacher. “With Kale, I think his motivation is he doesn’t want to settle. He wants to do this best. He just that kid, you know he’s going to do what’s right.”

Kale is a member of the Panthers baseball and basketball teams. He was the 2021 Male Heisman High School Scholarship winner. This past fall, Kale finished the season with a .349 batting average, along with 21 RBI’s, four home runs, and 10 stolen bases.

”You know I’ve always wanted to be the best, wanted to produce for my team and help us win,” said Williams. “Always being the best teammate I can be, the best player I can be.”

”I really believe he makes us better, just his presence makes the rest of our guys better,” said Dillon Atkinson, Latta Baseball head coach. “So, we’re definitely blessed to have a guy like him on our team. He’s a steady headed kid. He’s confident. When things might be going south, people look up to Kale to kind of right the ship.”

”As a competitor out on the court and on the field, I love competing and trying to be the best,” said Williams. “So I always want to work hard in the classroom, always want to be the best.”

