Three people injured in Calera crash
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - three people were injured in a car crash in Calera
the crash is happened Northbound 69/75 just before Calera
two people were airlifted to the hospital. Traffic is backed up at least half a mile
these pictures were sent in to our newsroom by someone passing through the area.
Calera police are working the scene.
this is still a developing story and we will bring you more information as we get it.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.