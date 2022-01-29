Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Three people injured in Calera crash

Three people injured in a Calera car crash
Three people injured in a Calera car crash(Maureen Kane)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - three people were injured in a car crash in Calera

the crash is happened Northbound 69/75 just before Calera

two people were airlifted to the hospital. Traffic is backed up at least half a mile

these pictures were sent in to our newsroom by someone passing through the area.

Calera police are working the scene.

this is still a developing story and we will bring you more information as we get it.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested two people for the murder of 23-year-old Maggie Fleming of Fort Worth, whose...
Two arrested for murder of Fort Worth woman found in Gainesville
Kevin Lynn Chambliss
Sam Rayburn ISD aide arrested for child porn
A Valley View student was killed in a crash on I-35 Frontage Rd. Thursday evening.
5 injured, 1 student killed in Valley View crash
Residents voice concern about potential Sherman apartment complex.
Residents voice concern about potential Sherman apartment complex
Texoma drivers voice their opinions on highway 75 road conditions
Denison drivers say US-75 road conditions bad and worsening

Latest News

A woman was shot Friday afternoon after Sherman Police said she broke a man’s hotel room window...
Woman shot after breaking into Sherman hotel room
If the court gives them the green light, they’ll have 90 days to get 178,000 signatures for...
Supreme Court reviewing 2 Oklahoma marijuana state questions
Former Ardmore City Schools employee files federal lawsuit against the district.
Former Ardmore City Schools employee files lawsuit against the district
Fannin County Adopt a Cop is back in business to raise money for the departments throughout the...
Fannin Co. Adopt a Cop is back