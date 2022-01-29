Dodd City’s Tori Dotson signs with Murray State College
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) -Dodd City Softball standout Tori Dotson is headed to Murray State College to play her college softball. Dotson has played in some big games there in Dodd City, winning a state championship last year. She also has a state basketball title to her name. Tori is excited about making the move to the Lady Aggies program.
“It feels amazing because I’ve been chasing this goal since I was a little girl,” Tori said. “First picked up a softball when I was four, haven’t set it down. So, I’m just really excited to be accomplishing something that I’ve wanted to accomplish for such a long time.”
