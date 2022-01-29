Penguin chick hatched by same-sex pair in NY

NEW YORK (Gray News) – A New York zoo has its first penguin chick hatched by a same-sex pair.

The new chick hatched on Jan. 1 to two male Humboldt penguins, Elmer and Lima, at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York.

Elmer hatched at the zoo in 2016 and Lima in 2019. The two penguins formed a pair bond for the breeding season, the zoo said in a release.

The same-sex foster couple are a first for the zoo, which has relied on foster parents to incubate eggs in the past.

The zoo has at least two breeding pairs of penguins with a history of inadvertently breaking their fertilized eggs.

To give the eggs a better chance of hatching a chick, keepers may give the egg to a more successful pair to incubate.

In the release, the zoo’s director, Ted Fox, said not all penguin pairs are good at incubating eggs, and that it “takes practice.”

“Some pairs, when given a dummy egg, will sit on the nest but leave the egg to the side and not incubate it correctly, or they’ll fight for who is going to sit on it when,” he said. “That’s how we evaluate who will be good foster parents, and Elmer and Lima were exemplary in every aspect of egg care.”

After the pair’s success in hatching the chick, the zoo says the two have been warming and feeding it.

The zoo joined the species survival plan for Humboldt penguins in 2005 with the opening of its penguin coast exhibit. It has since hatched more than 55 penguin chicks.

Humboldt penguins are native to the Humboldt current off the coast of Chile and Peru in South America. They are listed as vulnerable, with the wild population declining due to habitat loss and climate change.

