Supreme Court reviewing 2 Oklahoma marijuana state questions

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - The future of marijuana in Oklahoma is in the hands of the supreme court for now.

2 state questions were originally submitted in October. They’ve since been under review by the Supreme Court. If the court gives them the green light, they’ll have 90 days to get 178,000 signatures for each one. Then if they can do that, the state questions will be on the ballot by the end of the year.

Director of Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action (ORCA) Jed Green campaigned for State Question 788 which legalized medical marijuana in Oklahoma. He said the current program is a statutory program, which can be constantly changed.

“That is not always a bad thing, but fundamentally rights and freedoms are not rights and freedoms until they are Constitutional rights and freedoms,” said Green.

“From that Marine side of me, I fought for my freedoms. And just as Jed said, I want the freedom to be free,” said Jason Thomas, COO of Exotic Cannabis.

Thomas built his business locally from the ground up. As former law enforcement, Thomas is branching out his budding business across the state, and fully supports the questions.

“I should be able to run my business, I’m compliant, I pay my taxes. I invite the law enforcement in, I always say I’ll train you I’ll show you. I help the guy on the street. And I’ve seen it all,” said Thomas.

State Question 818 stream lines the medical marijuana program to protect patients and businesses.

“The question of recreational is one of basically who gets the money? Classrooms or cartels?” said Green.

819 legalizes recreational marijuana, which they say creates a level playing field or competitive market for unregulated or street sales.

“We fundamentally believe that we have to make our businesses as competitive as possible with unsanctioned sales,” said Green.

They want the marijuana industry to benefit the state economy and small businesses.

“7 percent to OMMA, I pay my city and local taxes. I’m sanctioned so hard. And that’s just it, that’s the difference. The illegal black market is simply unsanctioned sales,” said Thomas.

The Supreme Court is still evaluating their constitutionality and then they’ll be looking for signatures. If you want to learn more about what each of these proposals means for Oklahoma, visit their website here.

