Woman shot after breaking into Sherman hotel room

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A woman was shot Friday afternoon after Sherman Police said she broke a man’s hotel room window and entered his room.

Witnesses said she was yelling and banging on the door of room 123 and was able to force her way in before the man inside pushed her out.

She then kept banging on the door, police said, and witnesses said she took a chair and broke the window and climbed inside the room and that’s when the man inside fired one shot at her, then a second before yelling at her to get out. That’s when he fired a third shot.

“She was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” Sergeant Brett Mullen with the Sherman Police Department said.

Clint Goodson, a resident at the Sherman Inn said he heard multiple gunshots.

“You heard the first one. Then a couple moments later you heard the second one,” Goodson said. “You heard him say ‘get out’, she didn’t get out. You heard the third one, then after that you didn’t hear nothing else.”

Goodson says he believes both the man and the woman had been staying at the Sherman Inn for awhile.

“She kept banging something, mumbling something ‘you’re in my place’ so that’s why I think she was, I think she was pretty lit,” Goodson said.

Goodson says he couldn’t see if the woman had a weapon on her as she was banging on the door and the windows.

The man was detained and police says he is cooperating with the investigation.

The woman was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

“There’s nothing else he could do,” Goodson said. “I don’t know if she had anything in her hand or not, and I think maybe that’s why he grabbed his gun. I’m not for sure.”

