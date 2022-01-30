Major Winter Event Unfolds Wednesday

Weekend sunshine continues on Monday as the atmosphere loads up for a major winter episode starting on Ground Hog Day (Wednesday.). It is advised that you make preparations now for an extended period of below normal temperatures and the POSSIBILITY of dangerous travel conditions beginning Wednesday night.

Southerly winds pick up Monday under sunny to partly cloudy skies, clouds roll in Tuesday with continued mild temperatures ahead of the southward-racing arctic front.

Now, we turn to Wednesday (Ground Hog Day) as bitterly cold air arrives in the form of a fast-moving arctic front. This frigid air will rocket southward, causing temperatures to fall 30 or 40 degrees in just a few hours. Rain along and behind the front Wednesday will probably change to sleet, freezing rain, or snow before ending Thursday. The odds for accumulating ice or snow are better than even money, amounts are still uncertain so what I’m saying is:

>>> It’s almost certain that it will become very cold and windy Wednesday night, with the worst of the wind on Thursday, the coldest mornings coming Friday and Saturday.

>>> There’s a fairly good chance of some ice and/or snow sticking, beginning late Wednesday and into part of Thursday. Anything that falls would likely stay on the ground through Saturday morning.

>>> Threats include the danger of hypothermia from the cold, damage to household plumbing, power failures, and travel problems.

STAY TUNED AS THIS SITUATION IS STILL COMING TOGETHER AND IT WILL NEED FINE TUNING!

Here’s the outlook:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, above freezing

Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy

Tuesday: 20% Rain

Wednesday: 80% rain, freezing rain or snow, windy and much colder later in the day

Thursday: 50% snow morning, very windy and frigid, wind chills below zero, highs in the 20s

Friday: Sunny and very cold, high near freezing

Saturday: Sunny and not quite as cold

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

