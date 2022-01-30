Texoma Local
One person injured in Pontotoc County crash

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PONTOTOC,Okla. (KXII) -a crash sends one person to the hospital in Pontotoc County

the crash happened around 11:30 Friday night at Old highway 99 and US-377, about 1.5 miles north of Byng, OK in Pontotoc County.

a 2007 ford mustang was heading northbound on highway 99 when they came to a curve in the road and lost control of the vehicle. the car rolled 3 times before coming to a stop.

the driver of the vehicle, Jonathan Kempski, 35 of Ada, OK was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma in serious condition with arm, leg and head injures.

According to troopers Kempski was not wearing his seatbelt and airbags were not deployed.

