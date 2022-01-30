Sooners football star surprises kids at Ardmore community center

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - On the second Saturday of every month the HFV Wilson Community center hosts the strength in number organizations life skills camp for children of Ardmore, and those who attended this months meeting were treated to a very special sooner surprise.

The strength in numbers foundation was started by Marchello Anderson two years ago.

The foundations gives back to the community in lots of ways but their primary focus is youth mentorship.

“I just feel that I have to pay it forward,” Anderson said. “It was given to me so I have to give back as well.”

One way he does that is with the life skills camps where local kids come and learn valuable lessons that will help them in life.

“Todays topics we’ll be covering things like self discipline and mental discipline,” Anderson said. “Chasing your goals and your dreams and just trying to paint a picture for them and let them know what that looks like.”

To help paint that picture Saturdays life skills camp featured a special guest speaker:

University of Oklahoma Star Cornerback DJ Graham.

“I love being able to pour into these kids,” Graham said. “And for them to embrace me and actually know who I am, that’s just otherworldly.” (DJ)

Graham spent the afternoon signing autographs, taking pictures and answering questions relating to the days topic.

“Being able to play at a prestigious school like OU takes a lot of self discipline,” Anderson said. Explaining to the kids there’s days you don’t want to go to practice but in order to be that top notch player at an OU you’ve got to get up and practice.”

He also shared his story about how self discipline has helped him achieve his goals.

“Its up to you,” Graham said. “You have to have a good heart, you have to have the right mindset to know that man I can’t be doing this I’ve got somewhere to be. I’ve got a direction that I’m trying to stay in so you just always have to stay locked in and understand that you’ve got to think long term you’ve got to think that this decision could effect me for the rest of my life.”

Graham says he enjoyed the experience so much that he can’t wait to come back and do it again.

For more information on how to get involved with the Strength in Numbers foundation visit their Facebook page here.

