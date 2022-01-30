Two people injured in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY,Okla. (KXII) -Two people injured in a crash in Garvin County Friday night

the crash happened around midnight on highway 19 and County Road 1530, about 5 miles east of Pauls Valley.

Troopers say a passenger car was traveling on County Road 1530 and failed to yield at a stop sign.

A second vehicle that was traveling westbound on highway 19 hit the car head on while going around a curve.

The driver of the first car, Tre Caldwell, 22 of Stillwell refused treatment.

Passenger Sierra Gilley, 22 of Hobart was transported to OU Medical in Oklahoma City in serious condition with multiple injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, Donal Condrey, 53 of Pauls Valley was taken to the hospital then flown to OU Medical Center and in serious condition with multiple injuries.

According to troopers all were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.