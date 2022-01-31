AAA Texas gives road safety tips ahead of winter weather

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - AAA Texas is urging drivers to pack their vehicles accordingly to avoid dire situations and possible breakdowns on the road as temperatures dip into the 20′s and teens near the end of the week.

“If you do break down it could be awhile before help arrives because road ways could be bad,” said Daniel Armbruster, Triple A Texas spokesperson. “It’s important to have these items in your vehicle so you’re safe and you’re warm while you wait for help.”

Those items include winter wear like gloves, jackets and a hat. But also include things like handwarmers, blankets, non-perishable food and water for all passengers and pets who may be travelling with you.

“In the winter you’re going to need traction aids, kitty litter, sand, anything that you can put under your tire should it become slippery or stuck,” Armbruster said.

Armbruster said to pack reflective triangles with beacons on them and flares in case you break down on the side of the road to signal for help.

“The most important thing is that if you are in a roadside emergency that you are visible,” Armbruster said.

Armbruster said if your vehicle breaks down that it’s safest to stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt on and make sure to pull over off the main path of traffic.

Armbruster said that more than half a million crashes and more than 2 thousand road deaths occur in adverse weather and road conditions nationally every winter. He said 46 percent of crashes that involved bad weather take place in the winter.

“If you’re not experienced in driving in those conditions you need to stay home if you don’t need to be out,” Armbruster said.

Armbruster said if your car better is over three years old have a mechanic take a look at it before driving in the winter weather.

“Make sure your tires are good to go, making sure that you have enough tread make sure you have the correct air pressure in your tires,” Armbruster said.

Armbruster said the best way to avoid a roadside emergency is to have your vehicle properly maintained at all times.

“Inspect your tires, make sure that they’re healthy, that they’re good to go and have at least four 32ndths of an inch of tread,” Armbruster said.

Armbruster said to check your tire pressure at least once a month during winter weather.

He also said that “warming up” your vehicle before driving isn’t necessary with most modern vehicles. And it can lead to theft if it’s left running unattended.

“Go the speed limit and don’t slam on your breaks,” Armbruster said. “If you lose traction steer in the direction you want to go but don’t slam on your breaks. That’s going to shift your vehicle’s weight and cause you to lose control.”

