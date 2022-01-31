Ardmore pickleball courts busy as sun comes out

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - With the sun out and warm weather here, the Ardmore pickleball courts are filled with players.

Chance Rodebush said he loves the sport because its a good way to spend time with his family. He came out on Sunday to play with his father and uncle.

Chance said his uncle, Rock Rodebush won their game.

“It’s a great time,” Rock Rodebush said. “Out west these things aren’t hear yet, that’s where I’m from. So it’s something that I really think it would be a great thing to have out there.”

Nancy Sjulin with the Ardmore Pickleball Club said the sport is fun for all ages.

“It’s great exercise, you can see a lot of people take it up that haven’t played tennis or racquetball,” Sjulin said. “It’s a hand eye coordination sport. but you don’t have to have athleticism to play-which is really a lot of fun.”

Sjulin said she started the sport two years ago as part of a corporate fitness challenge, and she stuck around because of the fun and comradery.

“The people out here as you can see, we have a great time,” Sjulin said.

“You should play pickleball,” Chance said. “It’s very good.”

Visit the Ardmore Pickleball Club on Facebook for more information.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.