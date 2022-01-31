Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ardmore pickleball courts busy as sun comes out

With the sun out and warm weather here, the Ardmore pickleball courts are filled with players.
With the sun out and warm weather here, the Ardmore pickleball courts are filled with players.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - With the sun out and warm weather here, the Ardmore pickleball courts are filled with players.

Chance Rodebush said he loves the sport because its a good way to spend time with his family. He came out on Sunday to play with his father and uncle.

Chance said his uncle, Rock Rodebush won their game.

“It’s a great time,” Rock Rodebush said. “Out west these things aren’t hear yet, that’s where I’m from. So it’s something that I really think it would be a great thing to have out there.”

Nancy Sjulin with the Ardmore Pickleball Club said the sport is fun for all ages.

“It’s great exercise, you can see a lot of people take it up that haven’t played tennis or racquetball,” Sjulin said. “It’s a hand eye coordination sport. but you don’t have to have athleticism to play-which is really a lot of fun.”

Sjulin said she started the sport two years ago as part of a corporate fitness challenge, and she stuck around because of the fun and comradery.

“The people out here as you can see, we have a great time,” Sjulin said.

“You should play pickleball,” Chance said. “It’s very good.”

Visit the Ardmore Pickleball Club on Facebook for more information.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people injured in a Calera car crash
Three injured in Calera crash
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
A woman was shot Friday afternoon after Sherman Police said she broke a man’s hotel room window...
Woman shot after breaking into Sherman hotel room
If the court gives them the green light, they’ll have 90 days to get 178,000 signatures for...
Supreme Court reviewing 2 Oklahoma marijuana state questions
Police arrested two people for the murder of 23-year-old Maggie Fleming of Fort Worth, whose...
Two arrested for murder of Fort Worth woman found in Gainesville

Latest News

one person injured after a fiery crash that left a car on its side in Pushmataha County
One Person injured in fiery Pushmataha County crash
One person is dead after a crash in Cooke County Sunday morning
One dead in Cooke County crash
one person is dead and another injured after a crash in Pittsburg County
One person dead ,another injured in Pittsburg County crash
At his Durant concert, Blake Shelton asked six-year-old Wyatt Mckee to join him on stage and...
Pottsboro boy steals the show at Blake Shelton concert