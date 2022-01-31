Texoma Local
Gunter couple indicted on child indecency charges

They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said in February of 2021, they received information from the Texas Department of Family Protective Services stating a victim under the age of 14 made an outcry against 58-year-old Ronald Gene Tolbert, of Gunter.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said in February of 2021, they received information from the Texas Department of Family Protective Services stating a victim under the age of 14 made an outcry against 58-year-old Ronald Gene Tolbert, of Gunter.

GCSO Investigators conducted a very lengthy and in depth investigation and Tolbert was alleged to have committed the offense of indecency with a child/sexual contact on at least three separate occasions, dating back to late 2019.

The sheriff’s office said Tolbert is currently a registered sex offender.

During the course of the investigation, GCSO Investigators also interviewed 54-year-old Carla Jill Tolbert, of Gunter, and she was alleged to have allowed the victims to be around Tolbert alone.

GCSO Investigators obtained warrants for both parties in March of 2021 and both were subsequently arrested on those warrants.

Ronald Tolbert posted $500,000 in bonds for continuous sexual assault of a child under 14 and 3 counts of indecency with a child/sexual contact

Carla Tolbert posted a $5,000 bond for Abandon/Endanger Child.

Both were indicted by a Grayson County Grand Jury on January 19th.

