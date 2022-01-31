Texoma Local
One dead in Cooke County crash

One person is dead after a crash in Cooke County Sunday morning
By KXII Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -One person is dead after a crash in Cooke County this morning.

the crash happened north of Muenster just after 4 am this morning

21 year old Christopher Kresge of Muenster was driving eastbound on county road 426 and a juvenile driving westbound

Troopers say they are investigating what caused the crash, but both vehicles collided near the center of the road

Kresge’s vehicle caught fire and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

the juvenile was taken to Medical City Plano with serious injuries.

