One person dead ,another injured in Pittsburg County crash

By KXII Staff
PITTSBURG COUNTY,Okla. (KXII) -one person is dead and another injured after a crash in Pittsburg County.

the crash happened Sunday morning around 11:44 am on private property near Crowder, OK.

Troopers say a 2018 Polaris ranger was heading northbound on an ATV trail when they came to a curve in the road and lost control.

The ATV rolled one time and both occupants were ejected.

The driver, 18 year old Ethan Dewayne Brooks of Crowder was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers say no one was wearing a seatbelt.

