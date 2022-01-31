Texoma Local
One Person injured in fiery Pushmataha County crash

By KXII Staff
Updated: 35 minutes ago
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY,Okla. (KXII) -one person injured after a fiery crash that left a car on its side in Pushmataha County.

the crash happened on Saturday around 4:30 pm on US Highway 271, five miles north of Antlers

Troopers say a 1999 ford Ranger was traveling northbound when the driver’s dog climbed into their lap ,blocking them from the steering wheel.

The vehicle drifted to the right of the road but the driver overcorrected and went off the road hitting a ditch.

The vehicle went airborne and caught on fire.

The driver Cheryl Roberts of Finley was transported to Medical City Plano in stable condition

