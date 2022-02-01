Denison man arrested for sexual assault of a child

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A sexual assault suspect was arrested by the Van Alstyne Police Department.

Police said Koby Rhoden, of Denison, was arrested on January 20, 2022, on four counts of sexual assault of a child.

Rhoden is also facing similar charges from other agencies in Grayson County.

He is currently being held in the Grayson County Jail and his bond is set at $1.5 million dollars.

The Van Alstyne Police Department is encouraging any other victims that were sexually assaulted by Rhoden to contact them at the non-emergency phone number 903-482-5251.

