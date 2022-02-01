Denison man arrested for sexual assault of a child
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A sexual assault suspect was arrested by the Van Alstyne Police Department.
Police said Koby Rhoden, of Denison, was arrested on January 20, 2022, on four counts of sexual assault of a child.
Rhoden is also facing similar charges from other agencies in Grayson County.
He is currently being held in the Grayson County Jail and his bond is set at $1.5 million dollars.
The Van Alstyne Police Department is encouraging any other victims that were sexually assaulted by Rhoden to contact them at the non-emergency phone number 903-482-5251.
