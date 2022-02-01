Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Denison man arrested for sexual assault of a child

Police said Koby Rhoden, of Denison, was arrested on January 20, 2022, on four counts of sexual...
Police said Koby Rhoden, of Denison, was arrested on January 20, 2022, on four counts of sexual assault of a child.(Van Alstyne Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A sexual assault suspect was arrested by the Van Alstyne Police Department.

Police said Koby Rhoden, of Denison, was arrested on January 20, 2022, on four counts of sexual assault of a child.

Rhoden is also facing similar charges from other agencies in Grayson County.

He is currently being held in the Grayson County Jail and his bond is set at $1.5 million dollars.

The Van Alstyne Police Department is encouraging any other victims that were sexually assaulted by Rhoden to contact them at the non-emergency phone number 903-482-5251.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At his Durant concert, Blake Shelton asked six-year-old Wyatt Mckee to join him on stage and...
Pottsboro boy steals the show at Blake Shelton concert
The Lone Grove police chief was asked to leave a basketball game on Friday.
Lone Grove police chief asked to leave basketball game
They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said in February of 2021, they received information from...
Gunter couple indicted on child indecency charges
A fully disabled 9-year-old, Marleigh Dunnam, got her medical marijuana card from OMMA in 2019....
Mother pleads for change after daughter taken away for medical marijuana use
One person is dead after a crash in Cooke County Sunday morning
One dead in Cooke County crash

Latest News

There is a new Covid-19 drive-thru test site in Grayson County.
New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens at Midway Mall
A local family is branching out to try and make sure everyone will have warm clothes.
Free coats hang from tree at Sherman home for those in need
The man accused of killing a young Durant mother and her friend nearly two years ago was found...
Durant man found guilty of first-degree murder
A fully disabled 9-year-old, Marleigh Dunnam, got her medical marijuana card from OMMA in 2019....
Mother pleads for change after daughter taken away for medical marijuana use