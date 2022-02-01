Durant man found guilty of first-degree murder
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The man accused of killing a young Durant mother and her friend nearly two years ago was found guilty of first degree murder.
A Bryan County jury returned a verdict of guilty on all counts after the murder trial of Kyon Gray.
Police said in March of 2020 the 36-year-old broke into Jessica Espinoza’s house and shot and killed her friend Jarrick Hageon.
Gray then kidnapped Espinoza, shot and killed her, and left her body in a car.
The same jury recommended a sentence of life without parole.
Gray will be officially sentenced in March.
