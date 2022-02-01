Durant man found guilty of first-degree murder

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The man accused of killing a young Durant mother and her friend nearly two years ago was found guilty of first degree murder.

A Bryan County jury returned a verdict of guilty on all counts after the murder trial of Kyon Gray.

Police said in March of 2020 the 36-year-old broke into Jessica Espinoza’s house and shot and killed her friend Jarrick Hageon.

Gray then kidnapped Espinoza, shot and killed her, and left her body in a car.

The same jury recommended a sentence of life without parole.

Gray will be officially sentenced in March.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.