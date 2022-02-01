Free coats hang from tree at Sherman home for those in need

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A local family is branching out to try and make sure that everyone will have warm clothes.

You can’t miss the coats dangling off the tree in the front yard of the Sherman home at 314 Harrison Ave.

The homeowners said they’re free for anyone who wants one.

There is also canned food out front, all you have to do is walk up and pick something out.

The family is asking for more donations as the need for food an clothes goes up during the inclement weather.

