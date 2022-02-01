Lone Grove police chief asked to leave basketball game

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Lone Grove police chief was kicked out of a high school basketball game on Friday.

Referee Dustin Johnson said Lone Grove police chief John Terry became disruptive.

“Called a jump ball, fan didn’t like it,” Johnson said. “I didn’t think too much about it.”

“Several of the parents asked ‘Are you kidding me,’ and then I said ‘Are you blind,’ different things like that,” Terry said.

“Then I called an out of bounds, and he said ‘You finally got that one right, you don’t even belong on the court,’” Johnson said.

“I stated ‘Well you got that one right,’ and the referee points at me and motions towards the door,” Terry said.

Johnson said the disruptions continued so he paused the game, spoke to the school administration and asked to have Terry removed.

“Simply stating to a referee ‘Well you got that call right’ is not disruptive,” Terry said. “It is not a disturbance in any way. It’s not a threat.”

Terry said when he realized the game wouldn’t resume until he left, he came down the bleachers to speak with the administrators about filing a complaint on the referee.

Oklahoma Officials Association president Brison McSwain said it was threatening.

“He stormed down out of the stand,” McSwain said. “Walked directly across the court where he had pulled his shirt up and I don’t know if he had flashed his badge but there was also obviously a gun there according to what we saw on the security footage.”

“One of the things we’re trained when off duty incidents like this occur, especially if you’re armed is you want to be visibly identifiable by an officer responding to the scene,” Terry said. “And so it was for their, for the officer’s protection and for mine.”

Terry said he had a right to be there and a right to free speech.

“A school athletic event is defined as a limited public forum,” Terry said. “And a public forum, even in its limited state, provides for the first amendment rights for the freedom of speech and to assemble. So we have a right to be there as the general public and we can speak freely.”

McSwain said there’s more to it- not respecting referee calls is a growing problem.

“It’s getting more and more common, where I don’t know if it’s an entitlement thing or anything but just because I paid five dollars to get in the game doesn’t mean that maybe I can just say whatever I want,” McSwain said. “We do all hold first amendment rights, you can say what you want but if it’s something that’s going to be degrading to an official, talking vulgar to the official, anything that’s going to catch our attention or causes us to take away our focus from the game, then that’s the time when you need to be removed.”

McClain said he and Johnson want to see Terry held accountable for how he acted.

“He is representing a city over there,” McSwain said. “And for him to act in that situation- after looking at the footage on the security camera, there’s just no excuse for that.”

“I believe everyone that was there saw it for what it was,” Terry said.

Terry said he is being slandered by Dickson schools, and is currently seeking counsel.

Dickson schools did not want to comment.

