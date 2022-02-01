Texoma Local
Man accused of involvement in Denison shooting sentenced to 40 years

A man reached a plea deal with the Grayson County District Attorney's Office for holding law...
A man reached a plea deal with the Grayson County District Attorney's Office for holding law enforcement at gunpoint when they tried to arrest him for a Denison shooting.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man reached a plea deal with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office for holding law enforcement at gunpoint when they tried to arrest him for a Denison shooting.

Now, 30-year-old Alexander De Alejandro will be in prison for at least the next twenty years.

De Alejandro got a total of 40 years in the deal, but he will be eligible for parole after 20 years.

Officers first put out a warrant for De Alejandro’s arrest after a shots fired call last February.

In Denison, first responders found a victim that had been shot in the chest.

The victim survived and told police he got in an argument with De Alejandro and his brother Michael De Alejandro and said the two-shot him.

When law enforcement tracked Alexander down at gunpoint in July to an apartment on West Taylor Street in Sherman, they said he pointed a short-barreled shotgun at them and did not put it down when they ordered him to drop it.

So they shot him in the shoulder, took him to the hospital, and eventually booked him into the Grayson County Jail.

“The message we want to send is when you threaten, as the defendant did in this case, our peace officers, our police officers of this community, we’re going to come after you and we believe in strong punishment for that,” said Nathan Young, the Grayson County assistant district attorney.

Alexander’s brother, Michael, has been indicted, and his case heads to court on February 10th.

