New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens at Midway Mall

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There is a new Covid-19 drive-thru test site in Grayson County.

The site is in the parking lot of Midway Mall, and will be open everyday from 9:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

The county said it only has PCR tests available, but they will have results returned in 48 hours.

An ID will be required if you don’t have insurance.

