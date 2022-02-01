Texoma Local
Texomans preparing for winter weather after last years deadly snow storm

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The thought of winter weather has some Texomans nervous after last year’s winter storm resulted in a loss of power and water for many of us.

“The electric grid failed us last year so we are just preparing this year,” Steven Posy said.

Posy doesn’t want a repeat of last years snow storm, so this year he’s getting all his back ups ready in case he needs help staying warm.

“It’s critical to have a back up plan if your electrical grid fails you gotta have some source of heat a lot of your neighbors and relatives failed as well so you gotta have somewhere to go the hotels are gonna be full,” Posy said.

Team Lead manager at Tractor Supply, Cletus Thompson, said they started to see an increase in generator sales at the beginning of the month due to nervous customers.

He said they only have one generator left until Thursday when their next truck arrives.

“It’s really important to always have some type of back up, plenty blankets, plenty of food water just in case your pipes freeze you have water for drinking and other items,” Thompson said.

Thompson said they have plenty of dog food too, something that can easily go forgotten when prepping for winter weather.

But pets are just one of the four P’s to check on in conditions like these.

“Definitely wrapping the pipes up underneath the house with some kind of installation and getting a kerosene heater,” Michael Ckchial said.

Ckchial said he came to get a kerosene heater to help keep his people safe.

“Very important, I got three little girls that live in the house and gotta keep them warm,” Ckchial said.

And finally plants, if left outside in weather like what’s coming later this week, they’ll die.

But the most important of course, is people.

“Try to prepare with some of the little possible heaters that you can find that run on the one pound propane bottles if you have those, that’s a good little back up plan, candles in a small room will help heat you up as well, keep things in mind that can help you in an emergency,” Posy said.

