TX-DOT prepping roads for winter weather ahead

The Paris Texas Department of Transportation office will be treating roads with a brining solution in the nine districts it services including Lamar, Grayson and Fannin County.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Paris Texas Department of Transportation office started treating roads with a brining solution around 6 am Tuesday in the nine districts it services including Lamar, Grayson and Fannin County.

TX-DOT says crews will be out working 24/7 on the roads and monitoring areas that have already been treated with the brine, which is a mixture of water and sodium chloride.

Grayson County Office of Emergency Management Director Sarah Somers says with winter weather on the way drivers should plan ahead for their commutes.

“We need to expect it to be bad,” Somers said. If we expect it to be bad, and we prepare for the worst and it’s not the worst then we’re still ahead.”

With rain in the forecast Wednesday and a freeze on the way Sommers says drivers should be packing their cars with blankets, snacks and even somewhere to go to the bathroom if you get stuck on the road.

“Who’s getting in the car, how far are you going, are you prepared to sit somewhere for eight to ten hours,” Somers said. “What if that actually happened?”

TX-DOT said if the weather starts turning into sleet, ice and snow they will be putting a de-icing solution on the road.

They said there are spreader trucks ready to spread sand on the roads to avoid freezes and snow plow blades are set in case roads need to be cleared later in the week.

TX-DOT is urging drivers to get their chores done, and gas tanks filled before the winter weather comes through, and avoid driving as much as possible.

“If anything happened after all the problems last year is we all got more experienced at preparing,” Somers said.

For updates on road conditions check the TX-DOT Paris Twitter for updates and check road conditions at drivetexas.org.

