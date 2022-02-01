Texoma Local
Winter Storm Watches: The Trouble Begins Wednesday

Frigid winds and significant amounts of ice or snow expected.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Monday night’s water vapor imagery shows two pieces of upper-level energy coming together, one off the coast of California and one over Oregon. They will combine into a large upper-level trough that will pass Texoma late Thursday. As this system gets closer, our chances for precipitation increase, beginning as rain Wednesday morning followed by a change to frozen precipitation Wednesday evening/night. The precipitation should change to all snow before ending during the day Thursday.

Meanwhile, frigid air is rocketing southward and will enter Texoma behind an arctic front Wednesday morning. Expect strong north winds and steadily falling temperatures during the day, most areas will fall below freezing by sunset.

Wind chills may fall below zero as north winds blow up to 35 mph Wed. night and Thursday. Precipitation ends during the day Thursday, skies begin to thin out Friday but most spots may not get above freezing. We’re back in the 40s by Sunday so if you get snow, it may be on the ground for several days. It looks to be much milder next week with highs back in the 40s.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy

Wednesday: 90% rain, freezing rain or snow, windy and much colder

Wednesday night: 90% Sleet or snow, windy and very cold

Thursday: 70% snow, tapering off by afternoon

Friday: Variable clouds and cold

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Sunday:  Mostly sunny

Monday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

