Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Woman’s body found in plastic container in Louisiana truck

A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension...
A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said a man was checking if there was anything of value inside the truck off Bayou Narcisse Road when he discovered the body on Friday around 5 p.m. near Gonzales, southeast of Baton Rouge.

He also said the woman’s identity has not yet been confirmed, but it is believed she is in her 20s.

The spokesman added investigators said they believe she died from an overdose and was left there out of fear by someone she was with.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At his Durant concert, Blake Shelton asked six-year-old Wyatt Mckee to join him on stage and...
Pottsboro boy steals the show at Blake Shelton concert
The Lone Grove police chief was asked to leave a basketball game on Friday.
Lone Grove police chief asked to leave basketball game
They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said in February of 2021, they received information from...
Gunter couple indicted on child indecency charges
A fully disabled 9-year-old, Marleigh Dunnam, got her medical marijuana card from OMMA in 2019....
Mother pleads for change after daughter taken away for medical marijuana use
One person is dead after a crash in Cooke County Sunday morning
One dead in Cooke County crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
UCLA switches all classes to remote because of threats
A Missouri high school student held a protest after he was sent home for violating the school's...
High school student refuses to wear mask, given ride home by police in Missouri
The IRS said from July through December 2021, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
A Missouri high school student held a protest after he was sent home for violating the school's...
High school student refuses to wear mask, given ride home by police in Missouri
There is a new Covid-19 drive-thru test site in Grayson County.
New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens at Midway Mall