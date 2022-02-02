Carter County prepares for winter weather

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Carter County and Ardmore officials say they’ll be concentrating on salting and sanding major intersections Commerce and Broadway, and Veterans Boulevard too.

County Commissioner Jerry Alvord asked drivers to be careful around county workers.

“Please look out for our guys and all the other people that are out there having to work trying to create safety,” Alvord said. “Give them a little extra room and a little extra time and we’ll get through this.”

Ardmore city manager Kevin Boatright said the departments started working Monday to make sure they have what they need to melt ice and snow on the roads.

“Making sure all of our sanders are on the trucks, looking at all of our schedules for our employees,” Boatright said. Because once the weather does hit, they usually run about 12 hour shifts trying to keep the streets clear as much as they can.”

Boatright said the public works department made sure all the backup generators at the water treatment plant are working and have enough fuel if they’re needed.

“It’s better to be prepared and maybe not need everything,” Boatright said. “But we feel starting with yesterday and then through today, we got a good 48 hour jump to get prepared and hopefully make it as safe as possible for citizens.”

Both Boatright and Alvord said fewer cars mean fewer accidents.

“If you don’t have to, wait,” Alvord said. “This will pass in very short time. And if you have to go, just be slow and be cautious. And give our road crews a lot of room and a lot of area.”

Claude Henry with the Ardmore Police Department said weather like this usually means a lot more 911 calls about accidents and stranded motorists. He said it will be a very busy time for officers working the streets.

