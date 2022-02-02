Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Durant shelter offering a place to stay with winter storm ahead

The Mission Shelter in Durant is open every night starting at five o’clock from Wednesday until...
The Mission Shelter in Durant is open every night starting at five o’clock from Wednesday until at least Friday for anyone in need of food and a warm place to stay overnight.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The Mission Shelter in Durant is open every night starting at five o’clock from Wednesday until at least Friday for anyone in need of food and a warm place to stay overnight.

The shelter is located at the 4000 block of West University Street.

“We make sure we give them their space if they need it and then once that open door is there we’re hugging, we’re talking and getting to know them,” said Michelle Chester with the non-profit I’m Possible Inc.

There are 13 cots set up and room for anyone to sleep on the floor in the hallway.

Blankets, showers, towels and toiletries as well as scrubs for those needing a change of clothes. There will also be meals served.

The city of Durant allowed them to open up as an emergency shelter despite not having a fire suppression system that would allow them to be fully operational 24/7.

Chester said they have reached out to animal control with Bryan County so they can accommodate and take animals of people they’re servicing if need be.

“Right now we have meals already prepared, breakfast lunch dinner and hopefully we’ll have enough,” Chester said. “If not we’ll be reaching out for community members.”

Chester said it all comes down to being there for people in their time of need and hopes to open as a full time shelter down the line.

“We have a heart for our homeless people as well as people who do not have water and see themselves in situations,” Chester said.

The shelter is normally open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to 3 pm and offer showers, laundry services and emotional support.

Bryan County Emergency Management is also offering the Mission Shelter space at the community center to house more people if need be.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lone Grove police chief was asked to leave a basketball game on Friday.
Lone Grove police chief asked to leave basketball game
A fully disabled 9-year-old, Marleigh Dunnam, got her medical marijuana card from OMMA in 2019....
Mother pleads for change after daughter taken away for medical marijuana use
The man accused of killing a young Durant mother and her friend nearly two years ago was found...
Durant man found guilty of first-degree murder
They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said in February of 2021, they received information from...
Gunter couple indicted on child indecency charges
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage

Latest News

Exercising in the cold
Sticking to your fitness goals during cold winter days
Student teachers say covid has prepared them even more in the classroom for their future career
Pandemic student teachers say their experience makes them more prepared
Carter County and Ardmore officials say they’ll be concentrating on salting and sanding major...
Carter County prepares for winter weather
To take a snow day or to go virtual? That's the question many Texoma school districts are...
Local school districts choose between snow days or virtual classes with winter storm ahead