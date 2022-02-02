Durant shelter offering a place to stay with winter storm ahead

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The Mission Shelter in Durant is open every night starting at five o’clock from Wednesday until at least Friday for anyone in need of food and a warm place to stay overnight.

The shelter is located at the 4000 block of West University Street.

“We make sure we give them their space if they need it and then once that open door is there we’re hugging, we’re talking and getting to know them,” said Michelle Chester with the non-profit I’m Possible Inc.

There are 13 cots set up and room for anyone to sleep on the floor in the hallway.

Blankets, showers, towels and toiletries as well as scrubs for those needing a change of clothes. There will also be meals served.

The city of Durant allowed them to open up as an emergency shelter despite not having a fire suppression system that would allow them to be fully operational 24/7.

Chester said they have reached out to animal control with Bryan County so they can accommodate and take animals of people they’re servicing if need be.

“Right now we have meals already prepared, breakfast lunch dinner and hopefully we’ll have enough,” Chester said. “If not we’ll be reaching out for community members.”

Chester said it all comes down to being there for people in their time of need and hopes to open as a full time shelter down the line.

“We have a heart for our homeless people as well as people who do not have water and see themselves in situations,” Chester said.

The shelter is normally open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to 3 pm and offer showers, laundry services and emotional support.

Bryan County Emergency Management is also offering the Mission Shelter space at the community center to house more people if need be.

