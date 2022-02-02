ERCOT, local cities preparing for upcoming winter storm

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With a winter weather event approaching, ERCOT is addressing the threat of outages that hit the majority of Texas a year ago. And local municipalities are preparing as well.

Sherman and Denison were just two cities affected by last February’s deadly outages. Both tried to purchase back up generators for city services, but have run into a stand-still.

“After last year’s big freeze, it seems like everybody in the state of Texas decided to buy a whole bunch of generators all at once. So that slowed things down,” said Josh Stevenson, Sherman City Councilman.

But that hasn’t stopped them from making improvements.

“We added our police and fire departments, our waste water and water facilities and then also our public works shop to Oncor’s high priority power list,” said Emily Akins, Denison Media Relations Coordinator.

Sherman added their water plant to the critical load circuit as well.

“The other thing that we’ve done is we’ve made sure that the lines that we use that run special gases that we use to clean the water, those lines are protected now and that those lines don’t freeze,” said Stevenson.

In a statement, ERCOT interim CEO Brad Jones said they anticipate high demand for power Wednesday through Sunday. He said they have improved grid weatherization since February.

“No one can guarantee that there won’t be a quote load-shed event, but what we will work and strive to achieve and what we’re prepared to achieve is that the power is going to stay on across the entire state,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Changes to the grid doesn’t eliminate weather induced outages like pipes and power lines freezing. There are small steps residents can take to weatherize their home.

“We always talk about covering your pipes, your heads outside, making sure that’s all covered so you don’t see any breaks there. Making sure you are dripping your faucets,” said Akins.

“Just not using as much electricity. If you don’t need to have the juice running for something you know let’s turn it off,” said Stevenson.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.