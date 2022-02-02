Local school districts choose between snow days or virtual classes with winter storms ahead

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - To take a snow day or to go virtual?

That’s the question many Texoma school districts are trying to answer as winter weather starts rolling in.

“Nobody ever thought virtual school would ever make sense before the pandemic, a lot of things have changed since the pandemic, a lot of things,” said Greenville Public Schools Superintendent Greg Raper.

Before COVID-19, Wednesday’s forecast of freezing rain, sleet, and snow might have meant no school.

“Growing up snow days were something we always looked forward to and it’s the same with kids today,” said Arena Blake, the communications director for Sherman ISD.

For many students this year, the chance for a traditional snow day is melting.

Greenville Public Schools in Oklahoma was among the first to decide to go virtual.

“Just doing virtual is just a whole lot easier,” said Raper.

Stephanie Waitt is a counselor in Texoma that works with school-aged kids.

“I’m hearing from some kids that are hoping they get a couple of virtual days,” said Waitt. “There are also kids who really struggle with virtual school. They really love being in person. I think the majority of people are feeling virtual like Zoom, here we are, like video, burnt out.”

Instead of going virtual, other schools like Denison said if they close this week, they’ll use some of their extra required class time to take a snow day.

“We’d love to not miss a day at all, but if we’re going to need to miss a day with the pending weather that we think is coming, then we’ve got some time built into our calendar,” said Denison ISD’s Assistant Superintendent Dr. David Kirkbride.

Sherman ISD hasn’t announced if they’re closing either, but if they do, they said taking a break, away from screens, is worth it.

“This has been a difficult year, especially since the pandemic began and so having an extra day just to be with your family, be home, kind of relax, I think would be good for everybody,” said Blake.

Sherman ISD said district administrators will make a decision about closing by 6 am on Thursday, but they are canceling after-school activities Wednesday.

Greenville will be closed Wednesday through the rest of the week for virtual school and Denison plans on making a decision soon.

Of course, things are quickly changing, just as the weather is, so all districts that report closings and virtual learning decisions are on the KXII website.

