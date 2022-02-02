Pandemic student teachers say their experience makes them more prepared

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Classrooms shift constantly, since the pandemic students and teachers have been forced to adapt over and over again.

News 12 spoke to a couple student teachers at Denison High School on how covid has affected their learning process.

“Last year it was unfortunate that we couldn’t do as much as we wanted to but this year getting to be 100% back in hands on is so good,” Moriah Geesey said.

Moriah Geesey is a senior at Denison high school in their teacher training program, she said COVID made her even more prepared to lead a classroom.

“It’s been kind of a learning experience for everyone and getting hands on experience like I had to teach a lesson over zoom last semester so getting to be able to learn how to hey make sure you know you’re sharing everything that needs to be with the kids online, it’s great practice in case if this ever happens again,” Geesey said.

Geesey said she hasn’t had a full classroom this semester, but learning how to adapt to those changes is something every teacher has to do.

“every student is different, every student learns differently and just being able to see those students be prepared and know that everyday is going to be different something new is going to be thrown at them and just be adaptable because that’s just a big life decision anyway,” Nicole Hawkins said.

Nicole Hawkins leads the teacher training program, she said seeing her students take action brings her pride.

Student Teacher at Houston Elementary, Abigail Blunt, said everyday is something different.

“So it was really challenging at first but then once we got our groove we really stuck to it,” Blunt said.

Hawkins said seeing the passion her students have toward teaching and their future career at this age is special.

“I feel so prepared for college and then going into my own personal career in teaching it just has made me a stronger person it’s made me a stronger educator and I can not wait for my future and future classroom,” Blunt said.

