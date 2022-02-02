Texoma Local
Sticking to your fitness goals during cold winter days

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - We are one month into the new year and while many of us have set goals to focus on our health, it can be difficult to keep them during the winter months.

Leaving the comfort of your home with this winter weather seems dreadful, especially if it’s to exercise. But one local trainer says it doesn’t have to be.

Stanley Miller, a personal trainer at Nautilus Family Fitness, says there are several ways to maintain a healthy routine even when you’re home watching t.v.

“Your show goes on for another 10 minutes and then you get up at that commercial break and then you do 10 lunges for each commercial, 10 squats for each commercial or jumping jacks, something just to get your heartrate up,” said Miller.

He also says that fitness apps are a good way to keep you on track and hold you accountable.

According to a study by the British Medical Journal, researchers found that the use of fitness trackers increased everyday physical activity as well as moderate and vigorous physical activity.

If you’re still having trouble staying motivated, Miller suggests getting a workout buddy.

“Everybody needs someone in their corner that’s cheering them on,” said Miller.

Whether it’s a friend, spouse or family member, at the end of day, it’s all about being active and having fun.

