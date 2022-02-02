Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Wendy’s breakfast is heating up with new chicken biscuit

The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero...
The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero peppers, served on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.(Hand-out | The Wendy's Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is heating up their breakfast menu with a new Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit.

The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero peppers, served on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.

It’s a spicier version of the original honey butter chicken biscuit.

“As the Queen of Spice, we’re constantly looking for new ways to upgrade our already famous spicy chicken sandwich, and our talented culinary team knew we could bring the Hot Honey trend to the table in a way no one else could,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company.

Wendy’s launched its breakfast menu nearly two years ago, but this is the first new addition since then.

The fast-food chain is also releasing a Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich to its Made to Crave menu, which launched in 2019.

It’s a fried chicken breast with melted pepper jack cheese, topped with bacon, crispy pickles and drizzled with hot honey sauce.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lone Grove police chief was asked to leave a basketball game on Friday.
Lone Grove police chief asked to leave basketball game
A fully disabled 9-year-old, Marleigh Dunnam, got her medical marijuana card from OMMA in 2019....
Mother pleads for change after daughter taken away for medical marijuana use
They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said in February of 2021, they received information from...
Gunter couple indicted on child indecency charges
The man accused of killing a young Durant mother and her friend nearly two years ago was found...
Durant man found guilty of first-degree murder
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage

Latest News

FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
In this photo provided by the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, is a wandering chicken that...
Wandering hen taken into custody at Pentagon security area
Brian Flores accused the NFL of racial discrimination. (WPLG, GETTY IMAGES, U.S. DISTRICT COURT...
Fired NFL coach Flores sues league, teams for alleged racial bias
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
More than 100 million people are under winter weather alerts stretching from the Rockies to New...
Massive snow and ice storms slams the US