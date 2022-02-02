Winter Storm Warnings Wed-Thu

Tuesday night’s water vapor imagery shows a well-defined upper low, the coalescence of two previous systems and now over California. This system will push steadily eastward and strongly influence a major winter precipitation event unfolding for Texoma. As this system gets closer, our chances for precipitation increase, beginning as rain Wednesday morning followed by a change to frozen precipitation Wednesday evening/night. The precipitation should change to all snow before ending during the day Thursday.

Another factor that will help produce precipitation is an arctic front, as it undercuts and lifts the warm moist air it will help to form areas of rain, changing to freezing rain and sleet Wednesday evening. Expect strong north winds and steadily falling temperatures during the day, most areas will fall below freezing by sunset.

Wind chills may fall below zero as north winds blow up to 35 mph Wed. night and Thursday. Precipitation should become all snow by Thursday morning, and some locations could pick up several inches of “the white stuff” before it ends around sunset Thursday. Ice potential is significant, up to a half inch, and wind blowing ice-coated trees is expected to cause at least scattered power failures.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 90% rain, freezing rain or snow, windy and much colder

Wednesday night: 90% Sleet or snow, windy and very cold

Thursday: 70% snow, tapering off by afternoon

Friday: Variable clouds and cold

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.