Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Winter Storm Warnings Wed-Thu

Travel will become dangerous to nearly impossible in some areas Wednesday night-Thursday.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday night’s water vapor imagery shows a well-defined upper low, the coalescence of two previous systems and now over California. This system will push steadily eastward and strongly influence a major winter precipitation event unfolding for Texoma. As this system gets closer, our chances for precipitation increase, beginning as rain Wednesday morning followed by a change to frozen precipitation Wednesday evening/night. The precipitation should change to all snow before ending during the day Thursday.

Another factor that will help produce precipitation is an arctic front, as it undercuts and lifts the warm moist air it will help to form areas of rain, changing to freezing rain and sleet Wednesday evening. Expect strong north winds and steadily falling temperatures during the day, most areas will fall below freezing by sunset.

Wind chills may fall below zero as north winds blow up to 35 mph Wed. night and Thursday. Precipitation should become all snow by Thursday morning, and some locations could pick up several inches of “the white stuff” before it ends around sunset Thursday. Ice potential is significant, up to a half inch, and wind blowing ice-coated trees is expected to cause at least scattered power failures.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 90% rain, freezing rain or snow, windy and much colder

Wednesday night: 90% Sleet or snow, windy and very cold

Thursday: 70% snow, tapering off by afternoon

Friday: Variable clouds and cold

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Sunday:  Mostly sunny

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At his Durant concert, Blake Shelton asked six-year-old Wyatt Mckee to join him on stage and...
Pottsboro boy steals the show at Blake Shelton concert
The Lone Grove police chief was asked to leave a basketball game on Friday.
Lone Grove police chief asked to leave basketball game
They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said in February of 2021, they received information from...
Gunter couple indicted on child indecency charges
A fully disabled 9-year-old, Marleigh Dunnam, got her medical marijuana card from OMMA in 2019....
Mother pleads for change after daughter taken away for medical marijuana use
One person is dead after a crash in Cooke County Sunday morning
One dead in Cooke County crash

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail