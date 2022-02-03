Dangerous Travel Through Friday...

Winds are gusting from the north at 20 to 30 mph and this will continue overnight and all day Thursday as arctic high pressure builds southward. Feels like temperatures, or wind chill, will run near zero most of the day Thursday, from sunup to sundown.

Meanwhile, water vapor imagery shows an upper level trough on the move, now located over Nevada. It will pass Friday and clouds will begin to thin out at that time, in the meantime, pockets of freezing rain and sleet will transition to snow by Thursday morning and end before sunset Thursday afternoon.

The big question for road quality is Friday, it will remain very slippery from now through Friday morning, but will the sun come out Friday afternoon? If it does, SOME of the ice and snow will melt off of the roads, but we’ll have re-freezing and still dangerous travel Friday night and Saturday morning. I expect most areas to have remnant ice or snow on the ground Saturday morning, so lows will probably be between 3 and 10 degrees in most places. If the ground is bare, more like 20 degrees. Snow-cover on a clear night makes a big difference to the morning low.

Warmer weather returns with highs in the 40s by Sunday, melting what’s left of the ice and snow should shrink away. In the meantime, we’ve got a few tricky travel days ahead of us, PLEASE slow down and be safe!

Here’s the seven day:

Overnight: 100% Winter mix, changing to all snow by morning, accumulations of 1-3 inches likely

Thursday: 80% snow, tapering off by afternoon, frigid with highs in the upper teens, wind chills to -5

Friday: Partly cloudy

Saturday: Sunny

Sunday: Sunny

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.