Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Dog rescued from kill shelter has talent for ice skating

An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for charity. (Source: WABC)
By WABC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - It’s hard not to smile at Benny, a lovable 8-year-old rescue Labrador with a special talent for ice skating.

On Wednesday, he took his custom skates out for a twirl in New York to raise money for the Animal Vision Foundation.

Benny has performed at skating events all over the U.S., raising money for charity and helping kids with autism.

He was rescued on his last day at a kill shelter in Utah.

His owner says he loves to run out on the ice and chase after her. And now he does it whenever he wants for a good cause.

Benny has also won the American Kennel Club Exemplary Companion Award for his ability to put smiles on people’s faces.

An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for charity.(Source: WABC)

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lone Grove police chief was asked to leave a basketball game on Friday.
Lone Grove police chief asked to leave basketball game
A fully disabled 9-year-old, Marleigh Dunnam, got her medical marijuana card from OMMA in 2019....
Mother pleads for change after daughter taken away for medical marijuana use
To take a snow day or to go virtual? That's the question many Texoma school districts are...
Local school districts choose between snow days or virtual classes with winter storm ahead
People are beginning to hunker down as temperatures are starting to fall within potentially...
Local church turning pews to beds for homeless during deep freeze
The man accused of killing a young Durant mother and her friend nearly two years ago was found...
Durant man found guilty of first-degree murder

Latest News

A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for...
Dog rescued from kill shelter has talent for ice skating
A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
Massive snow and ice storm slams the US
An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for...
Dog rescued from kill shelter has talent for ice skating