Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Faucets should drip, not run: advice from Ardmore Public Works

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMROE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore’s public works department has been making sure the city’s water and sewer systems are in top shape for the freeze.

Public Works assistant director Blake Rudd asked that citizens to keep faucets at a drip, not a stream. Rudd said if everyone keeps their faucets running all night, the city’s water pressure will be too low.

“A trickle or a drip should take care of keeping the pipes from freezing up,” Rudd said. “Wrap them where they’re exposed.”

Rudd also said keeping sink cabinet doors open can make a big difference.

But for the city, Rudd said their water lines are deep in the ground and they’re not really concerned with the pipes freezing.

“We’re moving millions of gallons of water a day,” Rudd said. “You keep water moving, it tends not to freeze.”

He said the problem is what’s around the pipes.

“The ground moving and freezing and breaking lines, that’s what gives us grief,” Rudd said. “Last year in February, we had water lines that were ten or twelve feet deep that were breaking. Well they aren’t freezing, the grounds moving and shifting.”

Rudd said the city’s been working to make sure the water system will run as smoothly as possible,” Rudd said.

“We’re fixing water leaks this morning, any leaks we may have had pending,” Rudd said.

And they’re making sure this flusher-vacuum truck-nicknamed Big Red- is ready to spring into action if needed.

“Top priority would probably be making sure that the water plant and everything is producing water,” Rudd said. “Any larger leaks get shut off and we’ll start repairing.”

If a pipe does burst, Rudd said to call the water department and get the meter turned off.

He said the city has employees on call during the freeze.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lone Grove police chief was asked to leave a basketball game on Friday.
Lone Grove police chief asked to leave basketball game
A fully disabled 9-year-old, Marleigh Dunnam, got her medical marijuana card from OMMA in 2019....
Mother pleads for change after daughter taken away for medical marijuana use
The man accused of killing a young Durant mother and her friend nearly two years ago was found...
Durant man found guilty of first-degree murder
They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said in February of 2021, they received information from...
Gunter couple indicted on child indecency charges
At his Durant concert, Blake Shelton asked six-year-old Wyatt Mckee to join him on stage and...
Pottsboro boy steals the show at Blake Shelton concert

Latest News

People are beginning to hunker down as temperatures are starting to fall within potentially...
Local church turning pews to beds for homeless during deep freeze
Oklahoma National Guard dispatched across the state to assist Oklahoma Highway Patrol during...
Oklahoma National Guard assisting OHP during winter storm
The Mission Shelter in Durant is open every night starting at five o’clock from Wednesday until...
Durant shelter offering a place to stay with winter storm ahead
Ardmore’s public works department has been making sure the city’s water and sewer systems are...
Faucets should drip, not run: advice from Ardmore Public Works