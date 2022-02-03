Faucets should drip, not run: advice from Ardmore Public Works

ARDMROE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore’s public works department has been making sure the city’s water and sewer systems are in top shape for the freeze.

Public Works assistant director Blake Rudd asked that citizens to keep faucets at a drip, not a stream. Rudd said if everyone keeps their faucets running all night, the city’s water pressure will be too low.

“A trickle or a drip should take care of keeping the pipes from freezing up,” Rudd said. “Wrap them where they’re exposed.”

Rudd also said keeping sink cabinet doors open can make a big difference.

But for the city, Rudd said their water lines are deep in the ground and they’re not really concerned with the pipes freezing.

“We’re moving millions of gallons of water a day,” Rudd said. “You keep water moving, it tends not to freeze.”

He said the problem is what’s around the pipes.

“The ground moving and freezing and breaking lines, that’s what gives us grief,” Rudd said. “Last year in February, we had water lines that were ten or twelve feet deep that were breaking. Well they aren’t freezing, the grounds moving and shifting.”

Rudd said the city’s been working to make sure the water system will run as smoothly as possible,” Rudd said.

“We’re fixing water leaks this morning, any leaks we may have had pending,” Rudd said.

And they’re making sure this flusher-vacuum truck-nicknamed Big Red- is ready to spring into action if needed.

“Top priority would probably be making sure that the water plant and everything is producing water,” Rudd said. “Any larger leaks get shut off and we’ll start repairing.”

If a pipe does burst, Rudd said to call the water department and get the meter turned off.

He said the city has employees on call during the freeze.

