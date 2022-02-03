Texoma Local
Historical Marker for 1930 Sherman Riot got approved Wednesday

A group of activists and historians in Grayson County are pushing for a new Texas Historical Marker, commemorating the Sherman Riot at the courthouse in 1930.
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, the historical marker for the 1930 Sherman Riot got its third and final approval from the Texas Historical Commission.

Nearly a century ago George Hughes, a black man, from Grayson County pled guilty to raping and beating a white woman.

Moments before Hughes was sentenced an angry mob broke out at the Grayson County courthouse.

Hughes was locked in a safe in the basement to get away from them, but the mob started a fire, and he was trapped and killed inside.

The mob then broke into the safe, and dragged his body behind a car and hung him in a tree.

This historical marker has been in the works for a year and a half, and on Wednesday, it got the approval from the state for it to finally come to fruition.

“So this has just been an ongoing battle and hurdle after hurdle has been put in front of us but we’ve overcome, we’ve fought and I think that’s because of the community, the community has stood up and said we are going to do what’s right after 91 years we are going to do the right thing and because the community stood up that’s what got this done and it’s been an honor to work with the community on this,” Chairperson for 1930 Sherman Riot Marker Melissa Thiel said.

Thiel said the next step is for the state to look over the research and decide how the marker will be worded.

