Local church turning pews to beds for homeless during deep freeze

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - People are beginning to hunker down as temperatures are starting to fall within potentially dangerous temperatures, but not everyone has a place to go.

One local church is opening its doors and making room on its pews for people with nowhere to turn to.

“They’re going to be sleeping on the pews,” said Effie Bowden, the pastor of Light Fellowship Church.

Bowden and her church are ready to welcome people on Wednesday night.

“We open our doors just to help them anyway we can because we know that they don’t have the things we take for granted, you know, a place to go in inclement weather,” said Bowden.

Wendy Vellotti with Grand Central Station said the freezing weather is difficult for some of the most vulnerable people in Texoma.

“A lot of our clients are literally living in tents in someone’s backyard, by the creeks, just random spots, wherever they can pop a tent up,” said Vellotti. “We also have a lot of clients that live in cars.”

And for people with nowhere to go, according to the Red Cross, hypothermia and frostbite are a top concern over the next few days.

“It is a serious situation in weather like this,” said Dan Halyburton. “They will start to slow down a little bit, they might get a little bit of a glassy eyed stare to them, and if you talk to them about, ‘are you doing okay,’ they may not give you a good response to that.”

But that’s why Bowden said she wants to help.

“We’re really glad to be helping you guys out,” said the Denison Ministerial Alliance as they handed over a $2,000 check.

With donations from the local churches, she’s providing blankets, coats, and gloves for people that walk through her doors.

“My goal was just to let everyone know God loves them and that he really cares about them, and so he cares, we care,” said Bowden.

Light Fellowship Church officially opens its warming shelter at 8 pm Wednesday.

They are located at 801 W. Owings St.

In the morning, they will take everyone to Center Cross Soup Kitchen for breakfast.

If you start noticing signs of hypothermia in someone, the American Red Cross said to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Wendy Vellotti said the Salvation Army at 5700 Texoma Pkwy is also open as a warming shelter.

The Texoma Family Shelter at 331 W Morton St in Denison also said they open their lobby for people to stay in during inclement weather.

