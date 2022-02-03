Local co-op: Outages more localized, grid not to blame

(KXII) - The Grayson Collin Electrical Cooperative (GCEC) said heavier build up of ice from freezing rain hit places like southern Collin and Fannin Counties.

At the height of the storm, they saw hundreds of outages but most of them were restored by Thursday morning.

“We were prepared in my opinion,” said GCEC CEO David McGinnis. “We adjusted some equipment settings. We staged some equipment in the service area from Whitesboro, to Bells, to into McKinney so that our guys wouldn’t have to be on the road when it started icing over.”

McGinnis said winter storm Uri last year exposed a failure of the state’s generation system.

But he said this year the state’s generators were properly winterized.

He says the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, ERCOT, has plenty of back up generation and so far the demand has not outpaced the electricity the grid is generating.

Even though around 1,800 accounts they service remain without power.

“About 99 percent of these outages in winters storm Landon have been vegetation related, tree limbs,” McGinnis said.

For those without power, McGinnis said restoration is around the corner.

“Now that the freezing rain has stopped the ice build up has stopped you won’t see additional outages,” McGinnis said. “It’s just a matter of getting the lines cleared where we do have outages now.”

McGinnis said without the ice build up the region experienced in 2021 it wasn’t necessary for a “load shed” approach by ERCOT, which is what prompted the rolling blackouts.

Meaning there was more demand for electricity than the grid could generate.

“These two storms are completely different,” McGinnis said. “We’re almost 20 degrees warmer than we were a year ago. We also had more ice build up that made it more local. And ERCOT had plenty of back up generation that didn’t require any load shed.”

McGinnis said they went in with over 120 percent of their power supply needs purchased and the demand didn’t go as high as expected.

