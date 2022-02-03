Texoma Local
OHP partnering with Oklahoma National Guard to rescue stranded drivers

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma National Guard are partnering up as winter weather rolls in to assemble Stranded Motorist Assistance Recovery Teams, or SMARTs.

Starting Wednesday through Friday, OHP and the National Guard will be driving around rescuing anybody stranded in their cars on the side of the road due to the bad weather.

Captain Scott Hampton with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said partnering with the National Guard helps everyone to move quicker and more efficiently.

He said to anybody who is traveling this week should have a full tank of gas, a full phone battery, and warm items inside the vehicle in case of an emergency.

“It’s ultimately to expedite roadways being shut down, expedite people being stranded and to make sure the most important would be for someone off in somewhere to where our vehicles can’t get to or other emergency services can’t reach, their vehicles can,” Capt. Hampton said.

Capt Hampton is asking for people to not call 911 to ask about the roadway conditions and only call for emergencies.

