Oklahoma National Guard assisting OHP during winter storm

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Severe winter weather is expected across Oklahoma and with that weather comes an increased risk of car accidents.

“We’re going to go to work like normal but we do know its going to be a little busier than normal and we want people to stay safe,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Austin Ludwig said.

Last year’s storm helped them learn they’ll need all hands on deck.

“We try to increase the schedule, increase our on call when needed, just make sure we have enough coverage,” Ludwig said.

At the request of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety the Oklahoma national guard is dispatching teams across the state to help the OHP.

“We work together for that common purpose or that same mission to be able to specifically find stranded motorists and be able to help them,” said OHP trooper Eric Foster.

Four teams will be sent out to Claremore, Miami, Durant, and McAlester with special equipment designed for this

“It will be two Humvees which are equipped, they’re higher clearance vehicles they’ll be able to get in some areas where regular motor vehicles cant go,” Foster said. “There will be a large wrecker and these are heavy wreckers that will be able to pull out large vehicles or multiple vehicles at a time.”

If you’re stranded in your vehicle call 9-1-1 right away and they’ll determine the best help to send you as quickly as possible.

