Signing day across Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Signing day was a huge success at several area schools. Starting in Sherman, where the Bearcats are sending eight athletes to the next level.

In football, EJ Chapman goes to Texas Wesleyan, “Snappin” Jack Johnson goes to East Central and Tavian Scruggs goes to West Texas A&M. In baseball, Landen Brand signs with Carin University, Landon Gutierrez goes to NEO, volleyball star Samantha Graham signs with Austin College, Brandy Moran will play Soccer at LeTourneau and Paige McMahan will swim at McMurry.

Chapman-”I’m very excited to start. The coaches made me feel like I was welcome, like I was one of theirs”

Johnson-”You know I went there for a game day visit and it was nothing but positive energy and it’s going to be a good team.”

Graham-”I’m really excited because the community is just so great and I love the coaches and the players and I’m really excited to be part of it.”

McMahan-”And they just truly made me feel like they wanted me as an athlete and everything they offer I really think I can further not only my education but my sports as a whole.”

Moran-”This is a dream I’ve always wanted and now my dream is coming true and I’m just really excited.”

Scruggs-”It’s a surreal feeling. It kind of feels like I’m not here right now. When you’re in high school it’s like some of these things, you feel, you thought would never happen to you.”

Brand-”They showed me early interest, made me feel wanted, made me feel at home. That’s what made me choose them.”

Gutierrez-”I feel blessed to play the sport that I love When I went down there, it was like a great fit.”

Denison is sending a dozen athletes to the next level. On the gridiron, Will Wallis is headed to Idaho State to continue his career. Xavier Washington signed with Texas Wesleyan. He’ll be joined by teammate Trey Rhodes who also committed to the Rams. De’Taurean Johnson is staying close to home, headed to Southeastern. Jalik Lewis will be taking his talents to Central Oklahoma. Jaren Hendricks will also not be going far, he’s on his way to East Central. Caleb Heavner signed with Fort Hayes State.

Tenley Powell... is headed to McPhearson College to join the cheer team. Blayn Hubert will also be cheering at the college level.. he’s going to East Central. Faith Shaw is taking her talents to UT-Arlington to run track and field and Katelynn Martinez signs with Missouri Valley College to continue her softball career.

Washington-”Coach just texted me and I feel in love with the school. He’s just a great coach.”

Wallis-”I mean I just felt like the right fit when I came through. Nothing but excitement. It just felt like the right fit for me.”

Rhodes-”It just felt like home and I loved the location of where it’s at. It’s just alway been a dream. It’s really crazy.”

Johnson-”I was just worried about what was the best fit for me and what made me fel like that was the college for me to go to and that did it.”

Lewis-”The coaches were very welcoming and the players were very welcoming. It was more like a family than anything as soon as a stepped on campus.”

Hendricks-” Looking forward to scoring some touchdowns and winning some games. That’s what I’m excited to do.”

Heavner-”The coaches were really, really good to me. I really liked the players. It seemed like that had a very good culture.”

Martinez-”They had a lot of faith in me. Everybody there is really nice and they all have a lot of manners and it’s just a really good place.”

Shaw-”It’s a great program and it just felt right.”

Powell-”It just feels like home and it’s like very homie. I love the atmoshphere.”

Hubert-”They seem really nice. They’re really nice people and they worked with me.”

Two Gunter football standouts signed. Cole Lemons signs with Stephen F Austin and KK Rigsby goes to Friends University.

Rigsby-”They took me in as family. The coaches just treated me like a son.”

Lemons-”They had a great coaching staff and it’s a program that’s on the rise. I think I’ll have a chance to go and win national championship there.”

In Whitesboro, football star Jake Hermes makes the move to Harding where he plans to make an immediate impact. Pottsboro standout Jake Kubik will play at Oklahoma Baptist. Gainesville’s Harrison Dempsey signs with Oklahoma State and Anna’s Malachi Brooks will play at Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Hermes-”When I got there I just knew that was the place I was supposed to be. The campus, the facilites and the players that I met.”

Kubik-”I just felt like this place was home and the best fit for me in my opinion. Since the first time I visited there, I always knew I’d like it.”

Brooks-”The visit was cool, the coaches, the vibe, everything just felt like home. It felt like I could be there for the next three or four years.”

Dempsey-”The coaches and the years that I’ve played have really prepared me and I’m not ready yet obviously but I’m getting there and we’re just going to keep grinding and get ready for that fall.”

Five football signings in Ardmore. Ricky Smith goes to Southeastern, Dakaree Scott is headed to Durant as well. Joseph John Martin to Southern Nazarene, Parker Blankenship goes to Oklahoma Panhandle State and Jalen Reed will make plays at UCO.

Reed-”They made me feel welcome. They always had energy. There was never a blank moment with them”

Martin-”Many people, they dream of this but we’re actually doing this right now. It doesn’t feel like it’s true but it will feel like it’s true when I get to the next level.”

Smith-”Man it’s just like a dream come true but how I look at it is, you climb that mountain, there’s another mountain to climb. God put this for me so I’m going to keep on pursuing what I got to do at the highest level.”

Scott-”It actually feels pretty good to follow my dreams and commit to a school.”

Blankenship-”It’s like a big family down there. Everybody knows each other. It’s not a huge university but it’s not super tiny. Everybody just kind kind of knows each other.”

In Madill, Kendall Robertson is headed to Southern Nazarene. In Durant, the Lions are Brayan Martinez is headed just down the road to Southeastern.

Martinez-”I’m very excited, very blessed to be here. I’m thankful for all my family, my coaches, everybody that supported me along the way.”

Robertson-”It’s cool because my brother’s also playing football at Southern Nazarene. So it will be fun to get up there and play with him a little more”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.