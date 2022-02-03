Texoma Local
Tips to warm your home safely during a power outage

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After last February’s winter storm cut power to millions of Texans, people got creative with ways to warm their homes.

“All the burners on top of stove being lit, or barbecue grill inside of a residence,” said Fire Marshall Billy Hartsfield.

While mass outages are not expected for this round of winter weather, Hartsfield recommends using heaters to avoid fire dangers and carbon monoxide exposure.

“If you have propane heaters, natural gas heaters that are designed for inside and don’t use electricity you can use those,” said Hartsfield.

Owner of Fan and Flames Barry Black says a good option for residents are infrared heaters. They are clean, safe, efficient and operate without electricity.

“You can’t smell them, they’re very clean, they start heating objects and the air almost instantly,” said Black.

If you’re using a wood burning fire place as your source of heat this year, there are some things to keep in mind.

According to Hartfield, every fire place that burns wood should be cleaned once a year by a chimney sweep, and the wood being used should only be seasoned wood.

“Seasoned being older wood that’s dried out, if the wood is freshly cut it can admit a lot of smoke and even carbon monoxide,” said Hartsfield.

While ERCOT says they are prepared for this week’s storm, people should prepare by stocking up on nonperishable foods and water and have alternate electricity sources available in case of a power outage.

