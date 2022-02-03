Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

TMC Medical Minutes-Staying Hydrated During The Winter

TMC Medical Minutes-Staying Hydrated During The Winter
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lone Grove police chief was asked to leave a basketball game on Friday.
Lone Grove police chief asked to leave basketball game
A fully disabled 9-year-old, Marleigh Dunnam, got her medical marijuana card from OMMA in 2019....
Mother pleads for change after daughter taken away for medical marijuana use
To take a snow day or to go virtual? That's the question many Texoma school districts are...
Local school districts choose between snow days or virtual classes with winter storm ahead
People are beginning to hunker down as temperatures are starting to fall within potentially...
Local church turning pews to beds for homeless during deep freeze
The man accused of killing a young Durant mother and her friend nearly two years ago was found...
Durant man found guilty of first-degree murder

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-Cardiac Catheterization
TMC Medical Minutes-Excercise Getting Started
TMC Medical Minutes-Resolutions-Don’t Give Up
TMC Medical Minutes-Excercise Getting Started