Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Unvaccinated 97 times more likely to die from COVID than those with boosters, CDC data shows

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed new data Wednesday comparing COVID death rates of...
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed new data Wednesday comparing COVID death rates of unvaccinated people to those who are vaccinated and those who are boosted.(CDC COVID Data Tracker)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Unvaccinated people are 97 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated and boosted, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who are unvaccinated are also 14 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated but not boosted.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky presented the data Wednesday at a White House COVID-19 response team meeting.

The findings are based on information collected in early December.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Lone Grove police chief was asked to leave a basketball game on Friday.
Lone Grove police chief asked to leave basketball game
Texoma Pkwy in Sherman on Feb. 3, 2022
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in Texoma
A fully disabled 9-year-old, Marleigh Dunnam, got her medical marijuana card from OMMA in 2019....
Mother pleads for change after daughter taken away for medical marijuana use
People are beginning to hunker down as temperatures are starting to fall within potentially...
Local church turning pews to beds for homeless during deep freeze
To take a snow day or to go virtual? That's the question many Texoma school districts are...
Local school districts choose between snow days or virtual classes with winter storm ahead

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden in NYC: Nation must come together to end gun violence
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Islamic State leader killed as US attacks Syria hideout
Massive ice storm cripples traffic by air, road and rail.
Winter storm slams U.S., massive flights delays
Dale Paul Melvin, who was arrested outside the Supreme Court in October, returned to the area...
Man arrested outside Supreme Court in October returns to same spot
Javonne White (left) and Jasmine Munro (right) are accused of murder in the death of...
Deputies: Elderly Florida man dead after being shot, run over by own vehicle in parking lot