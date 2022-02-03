Wind Chill Advisory Tonight, Friday Night Will Be The Coldest

Winds are gusting from the north at 15 to 25 mph, and this plus temperatures falling to around 12 degrees will make for wind chills that slip below zero at times. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9am Friday. Double bundle if you’re needing to be outside tonight!

Skies should begin to clear Friday, and the sunshine should melt most of the ice off of main roads. Any remaining slush will re-freeze Friday night. I expect most areas to have ice or snow on the ground Saturday morning, and this will be the coldest morning of the entire winter, with lows between 3 and 10 degrees.

Warmer weather returns with highs in the 40s by Saturday and Sunday, melting what’s left of the ice and snow. In the meantime, we’ve got a couple more tricky travel days ahead of us, PLEASE slow down and be safe!

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: decreasing clouds, mostly sunny by late morning through the afternoon

Saturday: Bitterly cold morning, sunny and not as cold afternoon, highs around 42

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Monday: Mostly cloudy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: Sunny, seasonably cool

Thursday: Sunny and seasonably cool

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

