Wind Chill Advisory Tonight, Friday Night Will Be The Coldest
Most of the snow should melt off of the roads tomorrow, and off of the ground on Saturday.
Winds are gusting from the north at 15 to 25 mph, and this plus temperatures falling to around 12 degrees will make for wind chills that slip below zero at times. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9am Friday. Double bundle if you’re needing to be outside tonight!
Skies should begin to clear Friday, and the sunshine should melt most of the ice off of main roads. Any remaining slush will re-freeze Friday night. I expect most areas to have ice or snow on the ground Saturday morning, and this will be the coldest morning of the entire winter, with lows between 3 and 10 degrees.
Warmer weather returns with highs in the 40s by Saturday and Sunday, melting what’s left of the ice and snow. In the meantime, we’ve got a couple more tricky travel days ahead of us, PLEASE slow down and be safe!
Here’s the seven day:
Friday: decreasing clouds, mostly sunny by late morning through the afternoon
Saturday: Bitterly cold morning, sunny and not as cold afternoon, highs around 42
Sunday: Mostly sunny
Monday: Mostly cloudy
Tuesday: Partly cloudy
Wednesday: Sunny, seasonably cool
Thursday: Sunny and seasonably cool
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
