Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Wind Chill Advisory Tonight, Friday Night Will Be The Coldest

Most of the snow should melt off of the roads tomorrow, and off of the ground on Saturday.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winds are gusting from the north at 15 to 25 mph, and this plus temperatures falling to around 12 degrees will make for wind chills that slip below zero at times. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9am Friday. Double bundle if you’re needing to be outside tonight!

Skies should begin to clear Friday, and the sunshine should melt most of the ice off of main roads. Any remaining slush will re-freeze Friday night. I expect most areas to have ice or snow on the ground Saturday morning, and this will be the coldest morning of the entire winter, with lows between 3 and 10 degrees.

Warmer weather returns with highs in the 40s by Saturday and Sunday, melting what’s left of the ice and snow. In the meantime, we’ve got a couple more tricky travel days ahead of us, PLEASE slow down and be safe!

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: decreasing clouds, mostly sunny by late morning through the afternoon

Saturday: Bitterly cold morning, sunny and not as cold afternoon, highs around 42

Sunday:  Mostly sunny

Monday: Mostly cloudy

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: Sunny, seasonably cool

Thursday: Sunny and seasonably cool

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lone Grove police chief was asked to leave a basketball game on Friday.
Lone Grove police chief asked to leave basketball game
Texoma Pkwy in Sherman on Feb. 3, 2022
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in Texoma
A fully disabled 9-year-old, Marleigh Dunnam, got her medical marijuana card from OMMA in 2019....
Mother pleads for change after daughter taken away for medical marijuana use
People are beginning to hunker down as temperatures are starting to fall within potentially...
Local church turning pews to beds for homeless during deep freeze
To take a snow day or to go virtual? That's the question many Texoma school districts are...
Local school districts choose between snow days or virtual classes with winter storm ahead

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail