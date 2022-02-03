Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in Texoma

(KXII) - A winter storm with freezing rain, ice, sleet and snow has knocked out power to thousands in Texoma.

Hardest hit is Bryan County, where over 5,000 customers lost power in the early morning hours. The Southeast Electric Cooperative tells us the Yuba substation remains down, affecting about 1,000 customers in Achille, Yuba, Kemp & Hendrix due to a transmission issue with Western Farmers. The outage is expected to last throughout the day and possibly into tomorrow.

POWER RESTORATION UPDATE THURSDAY, 7:45 AM WFEC, SEC's power supplier, has 4 transmission structures down near... Posted by Southeastern Electric Cooperative, Inc. on Thursday, February 3, 2022

In Texas, Fannin County has 860 customers in the dark as of 8:25 a.m. according to PowerOutage.us.

You can check current outages in your area at the links below.

https://poweroutage.us/area/state/texas

https://poweroutage.us/area/state/oklahoma

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.