Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in Texoma

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - A winter storm with freezing rain, ice, sleet and snow has knocked out power to thousands in Texoma.

Hardest hit is Bryan County, where over 5,000 customers lost power in the early morning hours. The Southeast Electric Cooperative tells us the Yuba substation remains down, affecting about 1,000 customers in Achille, Yuba, Kemp & Hendrix due to a transmission issue with Western Farmers. The outage is expected to last throughout the day and possibly into tomorrow.

POWER RESTORATION UPDATE THURSDAY, 7:45 AM WFEC, SEC's power supplier, has 4 transmission structures down near...

Posted by Southeastern Electric Cooperative, Inc. on Thursday, February 3, 2022

In Texas, Fannin County has 860 customers in the dark as of 8:25 a.m. according to PowerOutage.us.

You can check current outages in your area at the links below.

https://poweroutage.us/area/state/texas

https://poweroutage.us/area/state/oklahoma

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lone Grove police chief was asked to leave a basketball game on Friday.
Lone Grove police chief asked to leave basketball game
A fully disabled 9-year-old, Marleigh Dunnam, got her medical marijuana card from OMMA in 2019....
Mother pleads for change after daughter taken away for medical marijuana use
To take a snow day or to go virtual? That's the question many Texoma school districts are...
Local school districts choose between snow days or virtual classes with winter storm ahead
People are beginning to hunker down as temperatures are starting to fall within potentially...
Local church turning pews to beds for homeless during deep freeze
The man accused of killing a young Durant mother and her friend nearly two years ago was found...
Durant man found guilty of first-degree murder

Latest News

A group of activists and historians in Grayson County are pushing for a new Texas Historical...
Historical Marker for 1930 Sherman Riot approved
OHP and the Oklahoma National Guard partnering up to assemble SMART program
OHP partnering with Oklahoma National Guard to rescue stranded drivers
People are beginning to hunker down as temperatures are starting to fall within potentially...
Local church turning pews to beds for homeless during deep freeze
Oklahoma National Guard dispatched across the state to assist Oklahoma Highway Patrol during...
Oklahoma National Guard assisting OHP during winter storm